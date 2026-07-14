Delhi Police Cracks High-Profile Foreign Currency Heist

In a major breakthrough, Delhi Police has successfully cracked a high-profile foreign-currency robbery case that was registered at Pandav Nagar Police Station. Officers apprehended two suspects and recovered both the getaway vehicle and 1,100 euros of the stolen currency.

Authorities reported that the suspects allegedly enticed the victim to a bogus delivery location using a forged identity, then carried out the heist. The recovered currency represents part of the robbed assets valued at approximately Rs 9.79 lakh.

Police are intensifying efforts to track down additional accomplices and recover the rest of the stolen foreign currency. The investigation remains active, with updates expected shortly.