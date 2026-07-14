Delhi Police Cracks High-Profile Foreign Currency Heist

Delhi Police have arrested two suspects in a significant foreign-currency robbery case, recovering a car and 1,100 euros. The accused allegedly used a fake delivery setup to execute the crime. Efforts to capture additional suspects and recover more stolen currency continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 10:59 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 10:59 IST
Delhi Police Cracks High-Profile Foreign Currency Heist
Delhi Police bust high-value foreign currency robbery case in Pandav Nagar (Photo/Delhipolice). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major breakthrough, Delhi Police has successfully cracked a high-profile foreign-currency robbery case that was registered at Pandav Nagar Police Station. Officers apprehended two suspects and recovered both the getaway vehicle and 1,100 euros of the stolen currency.

Authorities reported that the suspects allegedly enticed the victim to a bogus delivery location using a forged identity, then carried out the heist. The recovered currency represents part of the robbed assets valued at approximately Rs 9.79 lakh.

Police are intensifying efforts to track down additional accomplices and recover the rest of the stolen foreign currency. The investigation remains active, with updates expected shortly.

TRENDING

1
INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

India
2
AI, Wages and Demand: Who Will Absorb the Productivity Revolution?
Blog

AI, Wages and Demand: Who Will Absorb the Productivity Revolution?

Global
3
EU Faces Division Over New Measures on Israeli Settlements

EU Faces Division Over New Measures on Israeli Settlements

Israel
4
Zverev's Winning Strategy: Attacking Plan Reclaims Glory

Zverev's Winning Strategy: Attacking Plan Reclaims Glory

Germany

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI, Wages and Demand: Who Will Absorb the Productivity Revolution?

Can Digital Finance Stop Urban Shocks From Becoming Economic Crises?

One Region, Ten Digital Futures: Inside ASEAN’s Uneven Transformation

South Africa Has Electricity: So Why Are Households Still Energy-Poor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026