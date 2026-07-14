Delhi's Crackdown on Illegal Shrines Fuels Road Expansion

The Delhi government initiated a demolition drive on Tuesday against an unauthorized shrine occupying government land amid a major road-widening project between Pitampura and Shalimar Bagh, the Chief Minister's Office confirmed. This action underscores the government's dedication to eradicating illegal encroachments to facilitate traffic flow and enhance the city’s infrastructure.

Reaffirming its zero-tolerance policy, the government targeted illegal structures that complicate public infrastructure projects. The road expansion aims to create a seamless path for commuters. Since June, enforcement drives have dismantled 94 illegal edifices and sealed 114 for regulatory breaches and safety issues.

Following the Malviya Nagar fire incident on June 3, the government accelerated its removal efforts, leading to the demolition of 63 buildings. Authorities conducted extensive inspections across Delhi, involving agencies like the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Delhi Development Authority, to ensure strict compliance. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized ongoing measures against unauthorized constructions, proposing a third-party insurance tied to safety compliance.