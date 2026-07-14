NIA Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant for LeT Founder in Pahalgam Terror Case

A Special NIA Court in Jammu has issued an open-dated non-bailable warrant for Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, the Lashkar-e-Taiba founder and designated terrorist. The court determined that his arrest and subsequent custodial interrogation are essential to conduct a comprehensive and unbiased investigation into a terror-related case.

Presided by Special Judge Prem Sagar, the order followed an application by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under Section 75 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. The court's decision underscores the need for Hafiz Saeed's arrest to ensure fair and effective legal proceedings.

Hafiz Saeed, residing in Sargodha, Pakistan, is accused of orchestrating the deadly April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack. The NIA alleges that Saeed, avoiding arrest, is deliberately evading capture, necessitating the non-bailable warrant. This step aims to advance investigations and facilitate judicial processes against him.