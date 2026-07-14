Land Survey Clash Intensifies Over Proposed Bidadi Township

Two First Information Reports (FIRs) have been lodged at the Bidadi Police Station in the Ramanagara district following a violent altercation during a land survey for the proposed Bidadi Township. One FIR accuses 11 individuals, while the other targets 'farmers' for allegedly hindering officials and attacking the survey team.

The incident occurred between 2:30 and 3:00 PM on July 13 in Mandalhalli village, Bidadi Hobli. Officials from various departments, assisted by police, were conducting a land survey as part of the acquisition process when the conflict erupted. The first FIR was filed by Mohammed Sameer, naming 11 people from nearby villages as accused under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The second report, filed by police officer Murali, claims that farmers from Bengaluru South obstructed the survey and resorted to violence, injuring four individuals, including officers, and damaging a vehicle. The dispute underscores the growing tension over the Karnataka government's Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township project, which involves significant land acquisition, sparking fierce opposition from local farmers.