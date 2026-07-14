Supreme Court Justices Testify for Budget Boost Amid Rising Threats

Supreme Court Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Elena Kagan are set to testify before Congress to justify a 10% budget increase for court security amid escalating threats against judges. This is the first such appearance since 2019. The session will tackle issues of security concerns, ethics scrutiny, and public approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 15:31 IST
Supreme Court Justices Testify for Budget Boost Amid Rising Threats
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In a rare move, U.S. Supreme Court Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Elena Kagan are scheduled to appear before Congress this Tuesday to advocate for a significant budget hike aimed at enhancing court security. This request comes as threats against federal judges continue to mount.

The justices will address appropriations committees in the House of Representatives and Senate, marking their first appearance since 2019, excluding nomination hearings. The court's 6-3 conservative majority has been at the center of landmark rulings while facing heightened scrutiny over ethics and public trust issues.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, nearly 400 judges faced threats last year alone. The justices will urge Congress to approve a $230 million budget, including $14 million for expanded protective measures. This increase is crucial for maintaining secure living environments for justices and their families amid rising tensions.

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