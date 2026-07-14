Devotees Unite in Ahmedabad for the 149th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath

In Ahmedabad, devotees throng the Jagannath Temple for the 149th Rath Yatra, marked by devotion and elaborate ceremonies. Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi and officials partake in the rituals, including the Netrotsav ceremony. The Gujarat Government ensures seamless festivities with extensive preparations and security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 15:32 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 15:32 IST
Devotees Unite in Ahmedabad for the 149th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath
Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi (Photo/@sanghaviharsh). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a display of deep-rooted devotion, devotees have gathered in large numbers at the Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad ahead of the 149th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath. The annual event, celebrated on the auspicious occasion of Ashadhi Bij, witnesses fervent participation from the faithful, seeking blessings from the revered deity.

Adding to the grandeur, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi participated in the traditional Netrotsav rituals alongside Energy Minister Rushikesh Patel. The Deputy CM ceremoniously hoisted the temple flag and engaged in the Maha Aarti, praying for the state's prosperity and well-being.

To ensure a peaceful celebration, the Gujarat Government, led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has meticulously laid out plans involving robust security, technological advancements, and social policing. The event was graced by numerous dignitaries and a multitude of believers, underscoring the festival's widespread cultural significance.

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