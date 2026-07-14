Unveiling the Hidden Scale of Congo's Ebola Crisis

The true extent of the Ebola outbreak in Congo may be significantly underreported, with actual cases estimated to be at least double or even four times higher than official counts. Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu from WHO highlights the disparity, citing additional support and modeling to uncover the real scale of the epidemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 15:31 IST
Unveiling the Hidden Scale of Congo's Ebola Crisis
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  • Country:
  • Democratic Republic of Congo

New insights into the Ebola crisis in Congo reveal a staggering underestimation of cases, according to the World Health Organization's emergencies chief.

Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, WHO's Health Emergencies Programme Executive Director, emphasized that the real number of Ebola cases could be two to four times greater than official figures suggest.

Speaking in Geneva, Ihekweazu underscored the urgency of addressing the gap in case identification and called for enhanced international support to tackle the ongoing outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

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