Unveiling the Hidden Scale of Congo's Ebola Crisis

New insights into the Ebola crisis in Congo reveal a staggering underestimation of cases, according to the World Health Organization's emergencies chief.

Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, WHO's Health Emergencies Programme Executive Director, emphasized that the real number of Ebola cases could be two to four times greater than official figures suggest.

Speaking in Geneva, Ihekweazu underscored the urgency of addressing the gap in case identification and called for enhanced international support to tackle the ongoing outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.