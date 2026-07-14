Todd Blanche's Confirmation: Navigating Controversy and Confidence

Todd Blanche approaches his confirmation hearing with significant challenges that have destabilized previous attorney general nominees.

Issues include a controversial client list and his handling of the Epstein files. Despite this, insiders believe Blanche is likely to secure his position as senators deliberate on his suitability during crucial hearings.

Republicans, notably bolstered by Blanche's promise to abandon an unpopular fund, are more confident about his confirmation, reflecting a shift in Senate Republican sentiment.