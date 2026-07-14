Delhi Lawyers Rally Against Jurisdiction Extension

The Delhi High Court Bar Association, led by President N Hariharan, called for a protest against extending Delhi district courts' jurisdiction. The protest, aiming to protect the High Court's role and advocates' livelihoods, urged lawyers to abstain from work. Despite appeals, some appeared in court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 15:14 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 15:14 IST
Delhi Lawyers Rally Against Jurisdiction Extension
Delhi High Court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a bold move to safeguard the interests of its members, the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) President, Senior Advocate N Hariharan, urged lawyers to support the call for abstention from work. This protest targets the proposed increase in pecuniary jurisdiction of Delhi's district courts, from Rs 2 crore to Rs 10 crore.

The association fears that such a change would significantly reduce the High Court's original jurisdiction, affecting numerous advocates' practices and livelihoods. On Tuesday, despite the protest, several advocates still appeared before different High Court benches. Hariharan took it upon himself to visit courtrooms, personally appealing for solidarity among the legal fraternity.

Addressing lawyers via video conference, Hariharan warned of broader implications. 'This change may eventually touch the criminal side too,' he cautioned, urging collective action. Although the bench did not compel lawyers to argue cases, Hariharan continued his advocacy, stressing the importance of unity for the legal profession's future.

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