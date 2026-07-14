Tribhuvan University Expands Council for Enhanced Governance

The Ministry of Cooperation has reinforced the governance structure at Tribhuvan Sahkari University (TSU) by incorporating additional ex-officio members into its executive council. This initiative seeks to provide a more inclusive academic representation within the university's governance framework.

According to the latest notification under Statute 8 of the Tribhuvan Sahkari University Statutes, 2025, along with Section 22 of the Tribhuvan Sahkari University Act, 2025, two new categories of members have been introduced post serial number 13 in the council. Notably, the Director and Ex Officio Dean of the Institute of Rural Management Anand School are now part of this decision-making body.

Ministry officials expressed that these changes are expected to elevate the level of institutional expertise in the executive council, facilitating informed decision-making by engaging significant academic leaders over a rotational three-year tenure. Emphasizing continuity, the initiative aims at enriching TSU's governance, pivotal in enabling the university's academic and research ambitions as it evolves into a leading cooperative educational institution.