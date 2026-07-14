Campaign of Defiance: A Russian Politician's Struggle Against Sabotage

Boris Nadezhdin, a Russian politician barred from running in the 2024 presidential election, is fighting alleged sabotage as he campaigns for a seat in the Duma. Labeled a 'foreign agent' and detained by police, he continues to criticize the war in Ukraine and oppressive governmental policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 16:30 IST
Campaign of Defiance: A Russian Politician's Struggle Against Sabotage
Boris Nadezhdin
  • Country:
  • Russia

Boris Nadezhdin, a Russian politician known for his anti-war stance, has accused the authorities of sabotaging his campaign for a seat in the State Duma. The target of police questioning and labeled as a 'foreign agent,' Nadezhdin faces significant hurdles in his bid for election.

Despite these challenges, Nadezhdin remains vocal against the war in Ukraine and the current state of affairs in Russia. His candidacy for the Duma offers a platform to project his critical views on issues like internet restrictions and gasoline shortages. With pro-Kremlin forces expected to dominate the upcoming elections, the opposition sees campaigns like Nadezhdin's as rare opportunities to voice dissent.

Nadezhdin, who is awaiting a court hearing over allegations of extremist content, continues to appeal for peace and freedom. His resolve is unwavering, even as health issues add to his personal challenges. Through his campaign, he aims to offer a path forward for a more democratic Russia.

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