Fadnavis Fires Back: TET 2026 Paper Leak Sparks Political Clash

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis challenges Congress's Rahul Gandhi over TET 2026 paper leak criticisms. Following the exam cancellation affecting 600,000 candidates, Fadnavis asserts that investigations are underway and emphasizes preventive actions. He questions Gandhi's approach to seeking information, hinting at his presence abroad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 16:30 IST
Fadnavis Fires Back: TET 2026 Paper Leak Sparks Political Clash
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday robustly responded to criticisms from Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi concerning the TET 2026 question paper leak. Fadnavis challenged whether Gandhi was engaging with this issue domestically or addressing it via social media from abroad.

Rahul Gandhi had earlier criticized the handling of the situation, noting that approximately 600,000 candidates have been left in uncertainty following the cancellation of the examination, with no new date announced. Fadnavis, addressing reporters, assured that investigations were underway and measures were being implemented to prevent future incidents.

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination postponed the TET scheduled for June 28 after a police probe in Bhiwandi revealed a leak. Despite enhanced security measures, early intelligence pointed to individuals possessing TET question details, triggering widespread concern.

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