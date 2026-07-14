Telangana CM Urges Swift Approval for Key Highway Projects

In a significant push for Telangana's infrastructure, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has pressed Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to swiftly secure Union Cabinet approval for the pending Northern portion of the Regional Ring Road (RRR). Reddy made the appeal during a meeting in New Delhi, emphasizing that 95% of land acquisition for the northern segment is already complete.

The Chief Minister also urged approvals for the southern section of the RRR. He noted that simultaneous commencement of work on both sections would reduce costs and accelerate completion. The proposed greenfield highway connecting Hyderabad to Andhra Pradesh's capital city was also discussed, underlining its alignment with the AP Reorganisation Act and its potential economic impact.

Moreover, CM Reddy underscored the strategic importance of a proposed 12-lane highway from 'Bharat Future City' to Bandar Port, which would slash travel distance between Hyderabad and Vijayawada by 100 km. He also highlighted delays in forest clearances for the Mannanur-Srisailam elevated corridor and sought a six-lane alternative highway from Mancherial to Hyderabad, assuring that the state would handle necessary land acquisition.