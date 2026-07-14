Sterling's Resilience: Pound Rises Amid Middle East Tensions

The British pound gained against the dollar as investors cashed out after the U.S. dollar's recent peak before crucial U.S. inflation data. Concurrently, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East pushed oil prices higher, potentially affecting the pound negatively due to the UK’s energy import dependence. Investors anticipate rate hikes by both the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 16:29 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 16:29 IST
Sterling's Resilience: Pound Rises Amid Middle East Tensions
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  • United States

The British pound rose against the dollar on Tuesday, buoyed by investors taking profits after the U.S. currency recently reached more than a year-high in anticipation of critical U.S. inflation data.

Contributing to this movement, persistent geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Iran have led to soaring oil prices. Such increases are typically unfavorable for the pound, highlighting the UK's reliance on imported energy coupled with sticky inflation concerns. Meanwhile, predictions indicate that U.S. consumer inflation likely eased to 3.8% in June from May's 4%.

Further affecting sterling’s performance, the market focuses on political shifts with Andy Burnham set to succeed Keir Starmer as prime minister. The sector anticipates financial decisions from Burnham, particularly with discussions of Ed Miliband as a fiscal expansion candidate for finance minister, raising concerns about the UK’s economic strategy among gilt investors.

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