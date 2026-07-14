Vinod Tawde Joins Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi, Praises Maharashtra's Spiritual Heritage
BJP's Vinod Tawde walked with thousands of Warkaris during the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Sohala, appreciating the pilgrimage's spiritual and cultural value. He acknowledged the state's efforts in making the journey smooth, underscoring its role in promoting social harmony. The procession aims to reach Pandharpur for Ashadhi Ekadashi celebrations.
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On Monday, BJP National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Vinod Tawde participated in the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Sohala, one of Maharashtra's most revered spiritual traditions. Walking alongside thousands of Warkaris along the Jejuri-Walhe stretch, Tawde immersed himself in the rich cultural and spiritual heritage that defines this age-old pilgrimage.
Tawde engaged with Warkaris, local volunteers, and leaders of various social organizations, highlighting the Ashadhi Wari as a reflection of equality, devotion, and discipline. The centuries-old tradition, he noted, continues to unite lakhs of devotees through their common faith in Lord Vitthal. The procession, which began on July 8 in Alandi, is making its way to Pandharpur, joining the Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi for the Ashadhi Ekadashi celebrations.
Expressing gratitude to the Maharashtra government, Tawde acknowledged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for ensuring the pilgrimage's seamless execution, with extensive facilities and security measures in place. He emphasized the pilgrimage's significance beyond religion, as it embodies social harmony and cultural continuity, leaving a lasting impact on generations of devotees.