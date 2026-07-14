Nation Mourns the Loss of BJP Veteran Ramachandra Gowda
Prime Minister Modi, alongside other prominent leaders, expressed deep sorrow over the passing of BJP stalwart Ramachandra Gowda. Remembered for his dedication to the party's growth in Karnataka, Gowda's commitment to nationalism and public service leaves a lasting legacy. Leaders conveyed condolences to his family and admirers.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, expressed profound grief over the passing of senior BJP figure Ramachandra Gowda, lauding his significant contributions to the party's establishment in Karnataka. Gowda, who was 88, died at a private hospital in Bengaluru.
In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi lamented, "Deeply saddened by the passing of senior BJP leader Shri Ramachandra Gowda Ji." Highlighting Gowda's role in fortifying the party at the grassroots, Modi emphasized his dedicated service in various capacities, including as a corporator, MLC, and Minister.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed sorrow, recognizing Gowda's commitment to nationalism and his pivotal role in nurturing the BJP's foundations in Karnataka. Shah stated, "Deeply pained by the demise...his efforts in building the BJP from the grassroots will be remembered." Former colleagues and leaders, including Union Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP President J.P. Nadda, echoed sentiments of loss, acknowledging Gowda's impact on state politics and public welfare.
ALSO READ
-
BJP Slams AAP's Kejriwal, Calls Him 'Biggest Culprit' in Ankit Sharma Murder
-
Justice Demanded: The Conviction of Ankit Sharma's Murderers
-
BJP's UCC Promise Gains Momentum with Expert Committee Formation
-
India Eyes AI-Led Governance in Next Reform Phase: Dr Jitendra Singh
-
BJP Criticizes Gandhi Siblings Over Wayanad Landslide Absence