Mohan Bhagwat's Landmark Discussion on 'Motherhood' with India's Leading Women

Mohan Bhagwat, for the first time, will engage with prominent women on the topic of 'Motherhood' at the Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi, and Sevalal Banjara Bhavan, Hyderabad. This significant event aligns with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's centenary and marks a milestone in Vishwa Mangalya Sabha's history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 21:34 IST
Mohan Bhagwat's Landmark Discussion on 'Motherhood' with India's Leading Women
Vishwa Mangalya Sabha press conference (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In an unprecedented move, Mohan Bhagwat, the current Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), will for the first time lead a discourse titled 'Discourse on Motherhood' with enlightened women from across the nation in New Delhi and Hyderabad.

Vrishali Joshi, National Organising Secretary of Vishwa Mangalya Sabha, announced at a press conference that a series of gatherings will include a special lecture by Bhagwat at the Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi, and Sevalal Banjara Bhavan, Hyderabad. These events will coincide with the centenary year of the RSS, making them historically significant.

Approximately 280 female delegates from North India and around 1,300 delegates in Hyderabad are expected to engage in discussions aimed at enhancing awareness and empowerment among women. The Vishwa Mangalya Sabha, although independent of RSS, is actively promoting social and cultural change, emphasizing the theme of 'Contemporary Motherhood'.

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