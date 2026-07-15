Kerala Minister Demands Autonomy in Sabarimala Gold Theft Probe

Kerala's Minister K Muraleedharan voiced his demand for autonomy over appointing a Devaswom Commissioner and investigating the Sabarimala gold theft. The case involves the alleged misappropriation of 4.54 kg of gold meant for the Sabarimala temple. A special team, under court guidance, is delving into the 2019 incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 22:44 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 22:44 IST
Kerala Minister Demands Autonomy in Sabarimala Gold Theft Probe
Keralam Health and Devaswoms Minister K Muraleedharan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In Kerala, controversy intensifies as State Health and Devaswoms Minister K Muraleedharan calls for autonomy in appointing a Devaswom Commissioner and conducting the probe into the Sabarimala gold theft. The intrigue centers on the alleged disappearance of 4.54 kilograms of gold intended for the temple's sanctum sanctorum, an event that unraveled in 2019.

The case finds its roots in a 1998 donation from industrialist Vijay Mallya, who contributed 30.3 kilograms of gold for temple refurbishments. Discrepancies emerged during inspections, revealing a mismatch between the donated and utilized gold amounts, fueling opposition fire against the previous Left government as elections loom in 2026.

Prominent figures, including former Travancore Devaswom Board president A Padmakumar, a CPI(M) MLA, found themselves embroiled in the scandal, leading to his expulsion. Meanwhile, Muraleedharan announced the government's intent to pursue strong actions against Health Services Department officials for unaccounted COVID-era funds.

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