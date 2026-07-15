Serbia Extends Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine Amidst Political Maneuvering

In a significant diplomatic move, Serbia has agreed to send more humanitarian aid to Ukraine, although it steered clear of signing a regional call for increased security support for Ukraine and additional pressure on Russia. This decision was announced by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic during a visit to Kyiv, where he engaged in discussions with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and attended the Southeastern Europe-Ukraine summit.

Despite Serbia's longstanding ties with Moscow and its refusal to join Western sanctions, the country has consistently denounced Russian actions at the United Nations and officially supports Ukraine's territorial integrity. President Vucic, facing domestic anti-government protests and considering early elections, assured continued financial, medical, and energy assistance to Ukraine, pledging efforts to help rebuild a Ukrainian town.

However, Vucic withheld his signature from the summit's joint declaration advocating prolonged political, military, and financial support for Ukraine. Serbia has aligned with the EU's stance supporting Ukraine's EU membership bid, navigating its complex relationship with Russia, its primary gas supplier. As Serbia continues to distance itself from Moscow, accusations of arms sales to Ukraine, denied by Belgrade, linger amidst geopolitical tensions.