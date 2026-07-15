Data Center Moratorium: A National Debate Unfolds

U.S. President Donald Trump criticized New York's decision to halt construction of large data centers. He argued it would send jobs and revenue elsewhere, impacting the state's role in artificial intelligence. The moratorium aligns New York with efforts to regulate data centers' impact on resources and infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 22:39 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 22:39 IST
Data Center Moratorium: A National Debate Unfolds
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant move, New York has imposed a one-year halt on building large data centers, a decision that President Donald Trump sharply criticized on Wednesday. Trump claims this action will drive jobs and revenue to other states.

Trump took to Truth Social to express his disapproval, labeling data centers as 'Money Machines' and 'LIQUID GOLD.' He warned that states like Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Alabama would eagerly welcome these opportunities, hinting at increased competition for technological infrastructure among U.S. states.

Governor Kathy Hochul defended the moratorium, highlighting potential risks to utility costs and natural resources. This initiative places New York at the center of a national debate on managing AI-supporting infrastructure, a conversation gaining traction in other states considering similar measures.

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