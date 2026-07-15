Marching Forward: Defending Voting Rights in Washington

Civil rights leaders, led by Rev. Al Sharpton, plan a Washington march on August 28 to defend voting rights, marking the 63rd anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington. This comes in response to recent court decisions weakening federal protections against racial discrimination in voting, and aims to rally legislative support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 22:44 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 22:44 IST
Marching Forward: Defending Voting Rights in Washington
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  • United States

Civil rights leaders have taken a determined step to safeguard voting rights, announcing a Washington march next month, aimed at countering recent judicial decisions that weaken foundational anti-discrimination laws.

The event, scheduled for August 28, coincides with the 63rd anniversary of the historic 1963 March on Washington. Led by Rev. Al Sharpton's National Action Network and other prominent groups, the gathering seeks to pressure lawmakers to fortify voting protections.

The League of Women Voters also announced a series of actions on August 8, further aiming to bolster civic engagement and counteract Supreme Court rulings that challenge key sections of the Voting Rights Act.

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