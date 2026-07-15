U.S. Hosts Global Conference to Tackle Far-Left Political Threats

In an effort to address what the Trump administration labels as 'far-left political terrorism', U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead an international conference this Thursday. The aim is to rally global support against left-wing groups that the administration claims are often overlooked by law enforcement.

A senior State Department official revealed that representatives from at least 65 countries will attend, ranging from foreign ministers to lower-ranking diplomats. This gathering seeks to foster discussions among counterterrorism experts about an escalating global threat according to U.S. officials, although some critics claim the administration may be shifting focus from Islamic and right-wing extremist threats.

President Trump, having prioritized countering left-wing groups, is particularly focused on antifa, which he accuses of inciting violence following the killing of conservative figure Charlie Kirk. The State Department's recent designation of several European far-left groups as terrorist organizations hints at a more aggressive stance, despite warnings from civil liberties organizations about potential repercussions on lawful protests.