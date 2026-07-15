Wall Street Gains Amid Cooling Inflation and Strong Earnings

Wall Street stocks climbed as easing inflation and robust second-quarter earnings spurred investor confidence. Despite semiconductor weakness, the consumer-focused retail and travel sectors outperformed. PayPal surged 16% amid acquisition rumors, while BlackRock exceeded profit expectations, contributing to market optimism.

The Labor Department's Producer Price Index report showed softer-than-expected inflation data for the second day. This, combined with Tuesday's CPI report, reduced pressure on the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates, providing a positive outlook for the market. However, tensions in the Middle East pose potential price threats.

The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all posted gains. Communication services led among S&P 500 sectors, while advancing stocks outnumbered decliners on both the NYSE and Nasdaq, signaling strong market sentiment.