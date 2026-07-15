Wall Street Gains Amid Cooling Inflation and Strong Earnings

Wall Street stocks rose following robust earnings in the second quarter and cooling inflation reports. This prompted investor optimism despite tensions in the Middle East affecting prices. Key stocks like PayPal and BlackRock saw notable rises, while lower inflation might ease pressure on further interest rate hikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 23:56 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 23:56 IST
Wall Street Gains Amid Cooling Inflation and Strong Earnings
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Wall Street stocks climbed as easing inflation and robust second-quarter earnings spurred investor confidence. Despite semiconductor weakness, the consumer-focused retail and travel sectors outperformed. PayPal surged 16% amid acquisition rumors, while BlackRock exceeded profit expectations, contributing to market optimism.

The Labor Department's Producer Price Index report showed softer-than-expected inflation data for the second day. This, combined with Tuesday's CPI report, reduced pressure on the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates, providing a positive outlook for the market. However, tensions in the Middle East pose potential price threats.

The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all posted gains. Communication services led among S&P 500 sectors, while advancing stocks outnumbered decliners on both the NYSE and Nasdaq, signaling strong market sentiment.

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