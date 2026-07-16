Bihar's Law-and-Order Under Scrutiny: Murder Exposes State's Security Flaws

The ongoing political furor in Bihar shows no signs of abating as Patna Police injured Ravish alias Basiya, the main accused in the abduction and murder of 25-year-old Bunty Yadav, during a Thursday morning encounter. The operation came as Ravish was allegedly planning to flee to Nepal.

SSP Kartikeya Sharma explained that intelligence reports pointed towards Ravish's attempt to escape, traveling along riverbanks, leading to police checkpoints in the area. The encounter unfolded when Ravish opened fire on police, forcing them to retaliate. Injured, he was hospitalized and is out of danger, while efforts continue to arrest co-conspirators.

The brutal killing has spotlighted severe vulnerabilities in local law enforcement, igniting political backlash. The case's ties to an illegal liquor syndicate, linked to financial disputes, have provided opposition parties with substantial criticism ammunition against the government, especially during the crucial Bankipur by-polls.