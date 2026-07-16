Delhi High Court Orders Daily Health Checks for Hunger-Striking Activist

The Delhi High Court emphasized the sanctity of life on Thursday, instructing government authorities to conduct daily health checks on climate activist Sonam Wangchuk during his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.

The directives were issued by a Division Bench, led by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, after considering a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) which flagged concerns about Wangchuk's health. The petitioner, Rakesh Kumar Sahni, highlighted the activist's deteriorating condition due to an 18-day fast aimed at pressing for Ladakh-related demands.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre and Delhi Government, reassured the court of ongoing medical monitoring. The Court, satisfied with the measures, reinforced the need for immediate medical interventions if required and concluded by disposing of the PIL.