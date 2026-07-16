Global Devotion: Rath Yatra Unites Pilgrims Worldwide

The Rath Yatra festival in Puri attracted a vast sea of devotees and international visitors, eager to witness the sacred procession of Lord Jagannath's chariots. Devotees from around the globe experienced the deep faith embodied in this revered festival, as preparations ensured a seamless event for millions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 10:51 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 10:51 IST
Global Devotion: Rath Yatra Unites Pilgrims Worldwide
A foreign devotee in Puri on the occasion of annual Rath Yatra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rath Yatra festival in Puri witnessed an overwhelming turnout, drawing both local devotees and international visitors eager to witness the grand procession of sacred chariots through the city streets. The spectacle, steeped in spirituality and tradition, enchanted millions, including foreign travellers, who joined in the holy celebrations.

Foreign devotees shared their awe at the profound faith and devotion displayed by Indian pilgrims, with many expressing deep admiration for the cultural and spiritual fervor surrounding the festival. The occasion proved an unforgettable experience for visitors, some of whom had eagerly anticipated this moment for years.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lauded the event as a paramount expression of Sanatan culture, emphasizing its deep-rooted traditions and spiritual significance. As the joyous celebration unfolded, reinforced by logistical support from various agencies, devotees relished the divine experience that transcended borders and united cultures.

TRENDING

1
ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

Global
2
FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

Ghana
3
Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI
Blog

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

Global
4
NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Climate-Health Divide: A Warming World, Unequal Protection, Rising Deaths

AI Is Entering the Social Fabric of Health and Governance Is Falling Behind

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

Namibia's Fixed Currency Peg Leaves Limited Room for Independent Monetary Policy: IMF

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026