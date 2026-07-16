Global Devotion: Rath Yatra Unites Pilgrims Worldwide

The Rath Yatra festival in Puri witnessed an overwhelming turnout, drawing both local devotees and international visitors eager to witness the grand procession of sacred chariots through the city streets. The spectacle, steeped in spirituality and tradition, enchanted millions, including foreign travellers, who joined in the holy celebrations.

Foreign devotees shared their awe at the profound faith and devotion displayed by Indian pilgrims, with many expressing deep admiration for the cultural and spiritual fervor surrounding the festival. The occasion proved an unforgettable experience for visitors, some of whom had eagerly anticipated this moment for years.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lauded the event as a paramount expression of Sanatan culture, emphasizing its deep-rooted traditions and spiritual significance. As the joyous celebration unfolded, reinforced by logistical support from various agencies, devotees relished the divine experience that transcended borders and united cultures.