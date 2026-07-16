Union Education Minister Seeks Blessings Ahead of Jagannath Rath Yatra

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visited Puri's Jagannath Temple ahead of the annual Rath Yatra, after receiving blessings from Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati. Accompanied by state ministers, Pradhan shared his affection for the festival, emphasizing its significance in the Sanatan tradition with elaborate preparations underway for the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 10:51 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 10:51 IST
Union Education Minister Seeks Blessings Ahead of Jagannath Rath Yatra
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visits Shri Jagannath Temple ahead of annual Rath Yatra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan paid a visit to the Jagannath Temple in Puri on Thursday, marking a spiritual prelude to the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra. Earlier in the day, Pradhan also visited the Govardhana Peeth to seek blessings from Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati before embarking on the temple visit.

In an interview with ANI, Pradhan expressed his gratitude for the Shankaracharya's blessings on this auspicious occasion. 'It is a privilege to have received the revered Shankaracharya's blessings on the Rath Yatra at Puri Dham. His presence is inspirational as I proceed to seek the darshan of Mahaprabhu,' Pradhan stated.

Accompanied by Odisha Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra and Sports and Youth Services Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, Pradhan highlighted the Jagannath Rath Yatra as a pivotal festival of the Sanatan tradition. The deities will follow the Pahandi ritual, ascend their chariots, and journey to the Gundicha Temple. Pradhan underlined the meticulous preparations and the festival's capacity to draw lakhs of devotees annually, illustrating its significance in Hinduism.

TRENDING

1
ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

Global
2
FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

Ghana
3
Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI
Blog

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

Global
4
NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Climate-Health Divide: A Warming World, Unequal Protection, Rising Deaths

AI Is Entering the Social Fabric of Health and Governance Is Falling Behind

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

Namibia's Fixed Currency Peg Leaves Limited Room for Independent Monetary Policy: IMF

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026