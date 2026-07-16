Union Education Minister Seeks Blessings Ahead of Jagannath Rath Yatra

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan paid a visit to the Jagannath Temple in Puri on Thursday, marking a spiritual prelude to the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra. Earlier in the day, Pradhan also visited the Govardhana Peeth to seek blessings from Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati before embarking on the temple visit.

In an interview with ANI, Pradhan expressed his gratitude for the Shankaracharya's blessings on this auspicious occasion. 'It is a privilege to have received the revered Shankaracharya's blessings on the Rath Yatra at Puri Dham. His presence is inspirational as I proceed to seek the darshan of Mahaprabhu,' Pradhan stated.

Accompanied by Odisha Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra and Sports and Youth Services Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, Pradhan highlighted the Jagannath Rath Yatra as a pivotal festival of the Sanatan tradition. The deities will follow the Pahandi ritual, ascend their chariots, and journey to the Gundicha Temple. Pradhan underlined the meticulous preparations and the festival's capacity to draw lakhs of devotees annually, illustrating its significance in Hinduism.