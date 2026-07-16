UNICEF Calls for Faster Global Support to Contain Congo Ebola Outbreak

UNICEF has urged the international community to step up funding and strengthen cooperation to contain the worsening Ebola outbreak in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, warning that the disease is spreading faster than available resources.

Following a mission to Ituri province, UNICEF said the outbreak has now expanded to five provinces—Ituri, North Kivu, South Kivu, Haut-Uélé and Tshopo. As of 13 July, authorities had recorded 2,111 confirmed cases, including 750 deaths. Ongoing conflict, insecurity, population displacement and limited humanitarian access are making efforts to stop the virus increasingly difficult. Despite these challenges, UNICEF said the situation also shows that coordinated action between communities, government authorities and humanitarian partners can save lives.

Children's recovery offers hope amid the crisis

During the visit, UNICEF highlighted the stories of two young survivors as symbols of what timely care can achieve. A three-month-old baby recovered from Ebola, while a nine-month-old child who lost both parents to the disease is gradually rebuilding their life through psychosocial care and protection services provided by humanitarian partners.

UNICEF is supporting the national response through four key areas: community engagement to counter misinformation, stronger infection prevention and control measures, protection services for affected children, and community-based disease surveillance.

The agency also praised innovative childcare centres established near Ebola treatment facilities, where young children can stay safely while their parents receive medical care. UNICEF believes expanding this approach could provide valuable support for more vulnerable families during the outbreak.

Funding shortfall threatens progress against the virus

UNICEF stressed that the Ebola response cannot be separated from other crises affecting communities, including malnutrition, cholera, polio outbreaks and large-scale displacement. Maintaining essential healthcare services and preparing children to return to school remain equally important while emergency response efforts continue.

The agency warned that funding has become the biggest obstacle to controlling the outbreak. Although UNICEF has redirected its own resources and received support from several partners, only 25 per cent of the required funding is currently available. UNICEF said the tools to stop Ebola already exist, but success depends on faster action, stronger international solidarity and sufficient financial support to deliver life-saving interventions before the outbreak expands further.