Ransomware Breach Exposes India's Nuclear Plant Data: A Security Catastrophe in Waiting

World Leaks, a ransomware group, has released potentially sensitive data from India's largest nuclear plant, Kudankulam. The breach involved files linked to Reliance Group, a contractor for the plant. Concerns mount over security risks and India's vulnerability to cyber threats, stressing the need for heightened cybersecurity measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 12:06 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 12:06 IST
Ransomware Breach Exposes India's Nuclear Plant Data: A Security Catastrophe in Waiting
  • Country:
  • India

The notorious ransomware group World Leaks has unleashed a significant security breach at India's largest nuclear plant, Kudankulam. The group exposed potentially sensitive data online, causing alarm over the safety of the nation's critical infrastructure.

The data, which reportedly includes blueprints and supplier details, was attributed to the plant's contractor, Reliance Group. The breach has raised severe safety concerns, given the plant's crucial role in India's nuclear energy strategy.

Cybersecurity experts describe the breach as a serious risk, emphasizing the rising frequency of such attacks in India. As investigations continue, this incident underscores the urgent need for improved cyber defenses at sensitive installations.

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