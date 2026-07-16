CBI Challenges Bail Plea in NEET UG Exam Leak Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) moved to oppose the bail plea of Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, a coaching institute owner implicated in the NEET UG 2026 chemistry paper leak scandal. CBI alleges Motegaonkar's active involvement, citing a Rs 5 lakh payment to acquire the exam's question paper.

During proceedings at Rouse Avenue Court, Senior Public Prosecutor Neetu Singh presented findings indicating Motegaonkar received exam questions on April 23, 2026, predating the scheduled test. The CBI recovered the leaked questions from his mobile, further supported by video evidence showing him discussing the leaked content with students.

The court, in a related development, extended the judicial custody of 13 accused, including Motegaonkar, till July 24 after a CBI request, citing ongoing investigations and potential further arrests in the NEET UG paper leak case.