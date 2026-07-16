Delhi Government Establishes Special NIA Courts at Rouse Avenue

In a substantial development, the Delhi Government has instituted three special courts at the Rouse Avenue District Courts Complex to handle cases falling under the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act, 2008. This decision arose from a recommendation by the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, utilizing powers granted under Section 22 of the act.

According to a notification from the Department of Law, Justice, and Legislative Affairs, dated July 7, 2026, the Lieutenant Governor has officially recorded Court Nos. 04, 05, and 06 at Rouse Avenue as Special Courts. These courts are now exclusively set to preside over offences outlined in the NIA Act schedule, replacing the current NIA Special Court at Patiala House Courts.

The Additional Sessions Judge-02 Court at Patiala House, which had been operational as the NIA Special Court since 2013, will relinquish this status as soon as the new courts commence operations based on postings or transfers determined by the Delhi High Court. This notification was formalized by Principal Secretary Reetesh Singh on behalf of Delhi's Lieutenant Governor.