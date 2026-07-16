Tragic Tunnel Collapse Claims Young Worker's Life in Uttarkashi

A 21-year-old worker from Jharkhand tragically lost his life when a section of concrete lining inside the Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district collapsed, officials confirmed on Thursday. The early morning accident, which occurred around 2:00 am, left the worker trapped under debris approximately 900 metres from the Barkot side of the tunnel.

The District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC) reported the incident, highlighting the worker's fatal entrapment. In response, the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has launched a thorough investigation to ascertain the reasons behind the collapse, ensuring that a detailed report will follow.

However, the DEOC cautioned that the specific cause of the collapse and additional facts surrounding the incident remain undetermined pending the completion of the official inquiry. Further information from the investigation is still awaited.