Tensions Flare: Blockade Disrupts Passage Through Strait of Hormuz

Tensions escalated in the Gulf on Wednesday as fewer vessels navigated the Strait of Hormuz, following the U.S. decision to reimpose a naval blockade on Iranian ports. This has disrupted the flow of vital oil and gas shipments, amplifying international concerns, according to shipping data.

Reports indicate nine vessels ventured through the strait on Wednesday, a noticeable drop from the previous day's count. Notably absent were the typical Very Large Crude Carriers and liquefied natural gas tankers, underscoring the blockade's impact.

The U.S. Central Command confirmed disabling an unladen tanker en route to Iran's Kharg Island, showcasing heightened military operations in the area. The strategic waterway, crucial for global trade, has witnessed reduced maritime activity, raising alarms over the ongoing geopolitical strife.