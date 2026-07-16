AI Adoption in India's Public Sector: Challenges and Opportunities
India's public sector is fervently adopting AI to enhance efficiency and service delivery, yet infrastructure and governance hurdles impede large-scale deployment. The Nutanix Public Sector Cloud Index Report highlights the industry's shift towards containerisation and hybrid cloud infrastructure to bolster AI integration amidst evolving cyber threats.
India's public sector is rapidly embracing artificial intelligence to streamline services and enhance operational efficiency, as outlined in the 8th Annual Nutanix Public Sector Cloud Index Report. Despite the enthusiasm, significant infrastructure and governance challenges hinder the comprehensive deployment of AI across governmental and educational institutions.
The report underscores the public sector's growing reliance on AI for critical functions like service delivery and fraud detection, driving the adoption of containerisation and hybrid cloud solutions. This technological shift aims to accommodate the increasing AI workloads while preparing for distributed data environments and escalating cyber threats.
Although momentum is building, the readiness to support AI at scale remains a concern. Leadership mandates push for AI integration to meet modernization and efficiency goals, yet often overlook the necessary operational and infrastructural foundations. Governance challenges also loom large, with many AI applications deployed outside traditional IT functions, creating potential business risks.
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