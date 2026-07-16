PV Sindhu Advances to Japan Open Semis While Mixed Doubles Ends Early

PV Sindhu progresses to the quarterfinals of the Daihatsu Japan Open 2026 with a commanding win over World No. 5 Han Yue. Sindhu now faces former World No. 1 Nozomi Okuhara. India's mixed doubles team, Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto, exited in the Round of 16.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 13:53 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 13:53 IST
PV Sindhu Advances to Japan Open Semis While Mixed Doubles Ends Early
PV Sindhu in action (Photo: BAI). Image Credit: ANI

PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic and five-time BWF World Championship medalist, continues her impressive performance at the Daihatsu Japan Open 2026. In a straightforward victory, she defeated World No. 5 Han Yue, advancing to the quarterfinals of this BWF Super 750 tournament.

Sindhu will face Nozomi Okuhara, a former World No. 1 from Japan, in the upcoming match for a place in the semi-finals. She displayed expertise by overcoming an early challenge and securing a lead in both games, concluding with scores of 21-16 and 21-14 in just 35 minutes. This marks her sixth appearance in a tournament quarterfinal this season.

While Sindhu continues her streak, the Indian mixed doubles duo, Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto, were unable to advance beyond the Round of 16, suffering a defeat to China's Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dong Ping. Their exit signals the end of India's mixed doubles challenge at the tournament. (ANI)

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