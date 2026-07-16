Cross-Border Smuggling Foiled: Weapons Seized on Iraq-Syria Border

In a significant interception, Syrian authorities have successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle advanced weapons and missiles across the border from Iraq. The move, reported by the state news agency SANA, highlights efforts to prevent the arming of Lebanon's Hezbollah militia.

This development comes on the heels of talks in June between U.S. President Donald Trump and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa. They discussed strategies to combat Hezbollah, an organization that previously fought actively against Syrian rebels for years, aligning with former President Bashar al-Assad during the civil war.

Amid these tensions, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has been reassured by President al-Sharaa that Syria will remain neutral in Lebanon's internal political affairs, a stance welcomed by Lebanese authorities.