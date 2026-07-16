PM Modi to Launch Rs 1,250 Crore Medical Infrastructure Projects in Chandigarh

In a significant development for healthcare in northern India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate medical infrastructure projects worth Rs 1,250 crore during his visit to Chandigarh on Friday, according to Dr. Vivek Lal, Director of PGIMER. The initiative is expected to bolster advanced medical care across seven northern states.

Among the key projects, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Advanced Maternal and Child Care Centre and the Advanced Neuroscience Centre at PGIMER. He will also lay the foundation stone for a new Critical Care Block. Dr. Lal emphasized that these developments will significantly expand PGIMER's capacity to provide free-of-cost, state-of-the-art medical care under the Ayushman scheme.

The Advanced Neuroscience Centre, a focal point of the inauguration, will increase its capacity from 50 to 300 inpatient beds, equipped with 60 ICU beds and advanced facilities like modern CT and MRI scanners. Meanwhile, a traffic advisory from the Chandigarh Traffic Police urges commuters to avoid certain routes during the Prime Minister's visit and advises residents to stay updated with real-time traffic information.