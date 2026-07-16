Court Order Puts Spotlight on India's E20 Fuel Policy and Automakers' Liability
In a landmark decision, an Indian consumer court has ordered Maruti Suzuki to compensate a customer claiming ethanol-blended E20 fuel damaged his car. This precedent may lead to similar lawsuits from other vehicle owners. The ruling intensifies scrutiny on India's E20 policy amid criticism over its rapid implementation.
- Country:
- India
In a ruling with potentially wide-reaching implications for automakers, an Indian consumer court has directed Maruti Suzuki to supply a new car to a customer who alleged damage from India's mandatory E20 fuel.
The decision may set a legal precedent, encouraging other vehicle owners to seek compensation for similar damages caused by the fuel, which contains 20% ethanol.
The E20 program, spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration to reduce oil imports and emissions, faces growing criticism for its rapid rollout and lack of alternative fuel options.
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