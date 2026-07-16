Court Order Puts Spotlight on India's E20 Fuel Policy and Automakers' Liability

In a ruling with potentially wide-reaching implications for automakers, an Indian consumer court has directed Maruti Suzuki to supply a new car to a customer who alleged damage from India's mandatory E20 fuel.

The decision may set a legal precedent, encouraging other vehicle owners to seek compensation for similar damages caused by the fuel, which contains 20% ethanol.

The E20 program, spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration to reduce oil imports and emissions, faces growing criticism for its rapid rollout and lack of alternative fuel options.