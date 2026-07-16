IMF Predicts Slowdown in Bangladesh's Economic Growth

The International Monetary Fund concluded discussions with the Bangladesh government regarding a potential new arrangement. Economic forecasts suggest that Bangladesh's growth will slow to 3.5% by fiscal 2027 and may fall below 3% longer-term, according to the latest projections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 17:44 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 17:44 IST
IMF Predicts Slowdown in Bangladesh's Economic Growth
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  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced on Thursday the conclusion of its staff team's visit to Bangladesh, initiated by the government, to explore the framework for a potential new agreement.

The IMF staff's projections indicate a slowdown in Bangladesh's economic growth to 3.5% for the fiscal year 2027, with further declines below 3% anticipated in the medium term.

These discussions and forecasts highlight the need for strategic economic planning to address the impending challenges facing Bangladesh's economic landscape.

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