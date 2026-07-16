IMF Predicts Slowdown in Bangladesh's Economic Growth

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced on Thursday the conclusion of its staff team's visit to Bangladesh, initiated by the government, to explore the framework for a potential new agreement.

The IMF staff's projections indicate a slowdown in Bangladesh's economic growth to 3.5% for the fiscal year 2027, with further declines below 3% anticipated in the medium term.

These discussions and forecasts highlight the need for strategic economic planning to address the impending challenges facing Bangladesh's economic landscape.