IMF Predicts Slowdown in Bangladesh's Economic Growth
The International Monetary Fund concluded discussions with the Bangladesh government regarding a potential new arrangement. Economic forecasts suggest that Bangladesh's growth will slow to 3.5% by fiscal 2027 and may fall below 3% longer-term, according to the latest projections.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced on Thursday the conclusion of its staff team's visit to Bangladesh, initiated by the government, to explore the framework for a potential new agreement.
The IMF staff's projections indicate a slowdown in Bangladesh's economic growth to 3.5% for the fiscal year 2027, with further declines below 3% anticipated in the medium term.
These discussions and forecasts highlight the need for strategic economic planning to address the impending challenges facing Bangladesh's economic landscape.
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