Former Atlantia CEO Imprisoned for Genoa Bridge Collapse

An Italian court has handed down a 12-year prison sentence to Giovanni Castellucci, the former CEO of Atlantia, in connection with the catastrophic collapse of a motorway bridge in Genoa in 2018.

Castellucci's conviction underscores the gravity of the incident, which claimed multiple lives and raised questions about infrastructure safety.

At the time of the collapse, Atlantia was the principal shareholder of Autostrade per l'Italia, the company responsible for the management and maintenance of the bridge.