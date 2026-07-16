Fortis Hospital Achieves World's First Laparoscopic Dual-Lobe Liver Transplant
Fortis Hospital Noida marked a global milestone by performing the first laparoscopic dual-lobe liver transplant on a Kyrgyzstan patient. Under Dr. Vivek Vij's leadership, both donor surgeries were minimally invasive, ensuring quicker recovery and less discomfort. The surgery highlights advancements in transplant techniques and emphasizes Fortis's commitment to innovation.
- Country:
- India
Fortis Hospital in Noida has achieved a significant breakthrough by conducting the world's first laparoscopic dual-lobe living donor liver transplant on a 51-year-old patient from Kyrgyzstan. The patient was suffering from advanced liver disease due to chronic Hepatitis B infection.
Led by Dr. Vivek Vij and a multidisciplinary team, the surgery utilized minimally invasive laparoscopic methods for both donors, marking a pioneering step in liver transplantation. The patients, both daughters of the recipient, experienced less pain and faster recovery, facilitating quicker hospital discharge.
The procedure sets a new standard in transplant surgery, emphasizing minimal surgical trauma while maintaining donor safety. Fortis Hospital’s accomplishment reinforces its position as a leader in complex transplant operations worldwide.