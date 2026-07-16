Fortis Hospital Achieves World's First Laparoscopic Dual-Lobe Liver Transplant

Fortis Hospital in Noida has achieved a significant breakthrough by conducting the world's first laparoscopic dual-lobe living donor liver transplant on a 51-year-old patient from Kyrgyzstan. The patient was suffering from advanced liver disease due to chronic Hepatitis B infection.

Led by Dr. Vivek Vij and a multidisciplinary team, the surgery utilized minimally invasive laparoscopic methods for both donors, marking a pioneering step in liver transplantation. The patients, both daughters of the recipient, experienced less pain and faster recovery, facilitating quicker hospital discharge.

The procedure sets a new standard in transplant surgery, emphasizing minimal surgical trauma while maintaining donor safety. Fortis Hospital’s accomplishment reinforces its position as a leader in complex transplant operations worldwide.