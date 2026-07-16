Fortis Hospital Achieves World's First Laparoscopic Dual-Lobe Liver Transplant

Fortis Hospital Noida marked a global milestone by performing the first laparoscopic dual-lobe liver transplant on a Kyrgyzstan patient. Under Dr. Vivek Vij's leadership, both donor surgeries were minimally invasive, ensuring quicker recovery and less discomfort. The surgery highlights advancements in transplant techniques and emphasizes Fortis's commitment to innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 22:22 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 22:22 IST
Fortis Hospital Achieves World's First Laparoscopic Dual-Lobe Liver Transplant
Representative Image (Photo/X/@fortis_hospital) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Fortis Hospital in Noida has achieved a significant breakthrough by conducting the world's first laparoscopic dual-lobe living donor liver transplant on a 51-year-old patient from Kyrgyzstan. The patient was suffering from advanced liver disease due to chronic Hepatitis B infection.

Led by Dr. Vivek Vij and a multidisciplinary team, the surgery utilized minimally invasive laparoscopic methods for both donors, marking a pioneering step in liver transplantation. The patients, both daughters of the recipient, experienced less pain and faster recovery, facilitating quicker hospital discharge.

The procedure sets a new standard in transplant surgery, emphasizing minimal surgical trauma while maintaining donor safety. Fortis Hospital’s accomplishment reinforces its position as a leader in complex transplant operations worldwide.

TRENDING

1
ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

Global
2
FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

Ghana
3
Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI
Blog

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

Global
4
NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Silence Is Not Leadership

The Climate-Health Divide: A Warming World, Unequal Protection, Rising Deaths

AI Is Entering the Social Fabric of Health and Governance Is Falling Behind

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026