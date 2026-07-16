India Bolsters Defense with New Indigenous Naval Craft

The Indian Navy is set to commission the indigenous Malvan, the second Mahe-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft, on July 22. The ship, featuring over 80% indigenous content, represents India's advancement in naval design and construction, and will enhance capabilities in shallow-water operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 22:40 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 22:40 IST
India Bolsters Defense with New Indigenous Naval Craft
ASW shallow water craft, Malvan (Photo/Ministry of Defence). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On July 22, the Indian Navy will commission the Malvan, the second Mahe-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), as announced by the Ministry of Defence. The ceremony, taking place with participation from Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, will spotlight India's latest addition to its naval fleet.

Dignitaries including Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan and senior naval officers will join guests from Cochin Shipyard Ltd., Kochi, and veterans at the event. Built by Cochin Shipyard Limited, the Malvan embodies India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative with over 80% indigenous input, showcasing the nation's prowess in creating modern naval warships.

The Malvan, compact yet powerful, is designed for agility and endurance, enhancing India's capability in shallow-water dominance. Its commissioning marks the induction of a new generation of domestic maritime warriors, underlining India's commitment to self-reliance and cutting-edge naval technology.

TRENDING

1
ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

Global
2
FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

Ghana
3
Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI
Blog

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

Global
4
NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Silence Is Not Leadership

The Climate-Health Divide: A Warming World, Unequal Protection, Rising Deaths

AI Is Entering the Social Fabric of Health and Governance Is Falling Behind

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026