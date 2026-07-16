India Bolsters Defense with New Indigenous Naval Craft

On July 22, the Indian Navy will commission the Malvan, the second Mahe-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), as announced by the Ministry of Defence. The ceremony, taking place with participation from Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, will spotlight India's latest addition to its naval fleet.

Dignitaries including Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan and senior naval officers will join guests from Cochin Shipyard Ltd., Kochi, and veterans at the event. Built by Cochin Shipyard Limited, the Malvan embodies India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative with over 80% indigenous input, showcasing the nation's prowess in creating modern naval warships.

The Malvan, compact yet powerful, is designed for agility and endurance, enhancing India's capability in shallow-water dominance. Its commissioning marks the induction of a new generation of domestic maritime warriors, underlining India's commitment to self-reliance and cutting-edge naval technology.