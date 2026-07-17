Madhya Pradesh's Sleemanabad Tunnel: A Gateway to Agricultural Prosperity

The Sleemanabad Tunnel in Madhya Pradesh, India's longest water tunnel, promises to transform agriculture by bringing Narmada water to 2.45 lakh hectares of farmland. After 17 years of development, this engineering marvel will boost irrigation across six districts, heralding a new era for farmers in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 15:48 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 15:48 IST
Madhya Pradesh's Sleemanabad Tunnel: A Gateway to Agricultural Prosperity
MP: CM Mohan Yadav inspecting the Sleemanabad Tunnel in Katni district (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Madhya Pradesh has unveiled the Sleemanabad Tunnel, the nation's longest water tunnel, in a significant stride towards agricultural enhancement. The 11.952-kilometer tunnel, inspected by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, is set to transport Narmada water to the Son Basin, aiding 2.45 lakh hectares of farmland across the state.

The tunnel is part of the Narmada Valley Development Authority's 197-kilometer Bargi Diversion Project, ensuring water reaches Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Panna, and Rewa districts. Completed in 2026, it represents a culmination of 17 years of effort, overcoming technical obstacles while maintaining structural integrity beneath highways and infrastructure.

Built at a cost of Rs 1,600 crore, the project received Rs 275 crore in funding from the central government. Chief Minister Yadav hailed it as a transformative development for local farmers, offering improved irrigation and water access to thousands of villages. With additional canals upcoming, the initiative marks a major boost in agricultural productivity.

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