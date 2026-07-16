Sleemanabad Tunnel Nears Milestone Completion After 17-Year Journey

The Sleemanabad Tunnel in Madhya Pradesh, a pivotal element of the Bargi Diversion Project, is on the brink of completion with just one metre of work remaining after a lengthy 17-year construction period, according to official sources.

Stretching 11.952 kilometers in length and built through the Vindhya mountain range, the tunnel will facilitate the gravity flow of Narmada water to the Son river basin, eliminating the need for pumps. It forms part of the expansive 197-kilometre Right Bank Main Canal originating from Bargi Dam in Jabalpur.

This canal boasts a discharge capacity of 227 cumecs, making it the largest in the state, and is designed to deliver assured irrigation to approximately 2.45 lakh hectares of farmland spanning 1,450 villages in the districts of Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Maihar, Rewa, and Panna.

Constructing the tunnel posed significant challenges, mainly due to the difficult terrain of the Vindhya Ridge, where traditional excavation methods would have required removing over 40 million cubic metres of earth. Additionally, engineers had to navigate high groundwater levels and complex geological conditions.

The tunnel route, located between the 104th and 116th kilometre of the Right Bank Main Canal, traverses beneath national highways, railway lines, and populated areas, all without causing structural damage. During its construction, teams encountered substantial underground voids, groundwater seepage of up to 25,000 litres per minute, sinkholes, and repeated failures of tunnel boring machine cutter heads due to the hard rock conditions.

In addressing these challenges, the builders employed advanced technologies such as TAM grouting, high-capacity dewatering systems, and core drilling, along with simultaneous tunnelling from upstream and downstream faces.

Notably, the project also included measures to support affected communities, offering temporary rehabilitation and fair compensation with sensitivity and transparency. Once the last metre of tunnelling is complete, the project will significantly alter the agricultural landscape, irrigating 1.85 lakh hectares enhanced by the tunnel, alongside providing water to additional projects covering 30,307 hectares.