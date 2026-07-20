JKNC Leads Protest in Delhi, Demands Restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's Statehood

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Hasnain Masoodi led a protest in Delhi, urging the Center to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir as promised. Despite assurances from top officials during 2024 elections, the statehood restoration remains pending, sparking protests involving leaders from various parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 11:48 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 11:48 IST
JKNC Leads Protest in Delhi, Demands Restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's Statehood
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference MLA Hasnain Masoodi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) leader Hasnain Masoodi spearheaded a protest in the national capital on Monday, urging the Central government to honor its commitment to restoring statehood to the region. Masoodi expressed concerns over the prolonged delay, stating that it threatens national interests.

In his statement to ANI, Masoodi highlighted the empty assurances made in Parliament and before the Supreme Court, indicating that over a year had elapsed without tangible action. The protest aims to address the ongoing uncertainty surrounding this issue, which Masoodi argues, compromises the nation's welfare.

Supporting the protest, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary remarked on previous pledges by the Prime Minister and Home Minister. With the 2024 election campaign promises unfulfilled for 21 months, Choudhary emphasized the necessity of holding officials accountable. The National Conference's call to action on July 20 at Jantar Mantar seeks to remind leaders of their obligations and gather cross-party support.

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