Sonam Wangchuk Seeks Hospital Release for Protest Participation

Activist Sonam Wangchuk urges Safdarjung Hospital to discharge him, highlighting his stable health, to join the 'Sansad Chalo' march led by CJP. Despite being admitted after a hunger strike, Wangchuk insists on participating in the protest demanding educational reforms. Talks with authorities continue amid heightened security and police intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 12:06 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 12:06 IST
Sonam Wangchuk Seeks Hospital Release for Protest Participation
Activist Sonam Wangchuk during his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has appealed to authorities at Safdarjung Hospital for his discharge, citing stable health, in order to participate in the 'Sansad Chalo' march. The event is spearheaded by Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and features other activists calling for educational reforms.

Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, was admitted after his fast reached its 21st day. Despite being hospitalized, Wangchuk posted on his official X handle, expressing his well-being and requesting to join the protest targeted at Parliament.

Meanwhile, tensions rose as police enforced a mild lathi charge to disperse thousands of protestors marching from Jantar Mantar. CJP's chief spokesperson, Saurav Das, indicated ongoing negotiations with the government, pressing for reform in the education system. The march caused significant traffic disruption amid tightened security for the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Gitanjali Angmo, Wangchuk's wife, emphasized the need for a peaceful protest, underscoring the importance of educational accountability. Wangchuk stated he would end his hunger strike if the government accepted responsibility for recent educational failures or if MPs prioritized the issue during the session.

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