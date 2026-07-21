Political Turmoil in West Bengal: Rebel Faction Sparks Debate Over Funds and Recognition

Ritabrata Banerjee, leading the rebel faction of the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, asserted that the group's documents have been submitted to the Election Commission, hoping for recognition. He criticized the Enforcement Directorate's embargo on party funds, exceeding Rs 1,000 crore annually in interest, suggesting the grassroots should benefit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 20:53 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 20:53 IST
Political Turmoil in West Bengal: Rebel Faction Sparks Debate Over Funds and Recognition
Rebel TMC MLA and LoP in West Bengal Assembly Ritabrata Banerjee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a charged statement, Ritabrata Banerjee, the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, declared that his rebel faction of the Trinamool Congress has submitted necessary documents to the Election Commission, expressing confidence in obtaining official recognition. Emphasizing the faction's organizational strength and support from elected representatives, Banerjee criticized the current handling of party funds.

The issue of fund management emerged as a focal point, with Banerjee questioning the Enforcement Directorate's decision to freeze the party's accounts. Highlighting the significant interest of over Rs 1,000 crore generated annually, Banerjee underscored the necessity for these funds to support grassroots workers rather than benefiting a few individuals.

Promising transparency, Banerjee's faction committed to publicly disclosing financial expenditures every three months if permitted to administer the accounts. As part of the faction's strategy, they propose financial support for the families of the July 21st martyrs, hoping to enhance future governance within the party.

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