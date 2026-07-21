Golf's New Global Pathway: PGA, DP World, and Asian Tours Unite

The PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and Asian Tour have joined forces to offer top Asian Tour members a formal pathway into global professional golf. This move extends their strategic alliance, aiming to enhance competitive opportunities for players across continents.

Notable golfer Rory McIlroy expressed approval, highlighting the benefits of international collaboration. The new partnership revives the previous co-sanctioning of events between DP World Tour and the Asian Tour, initially effective from 2016 to 2021.

The alliance supersedes the Asian Tour's earlier partnership with LIV Golf, which invested $300 million to create significant events. The new three-way collaboration is seen as a pioneering initiative to expand the reach and diversity of the sport in Asia.