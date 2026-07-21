Golf's New Global Pathway: PGA, DP World, and Asian Tours Unite

The PGA Tour and DP World Tour have announced a partnership with the Asian Tour, creating a pathway for top Asian golfers. This collaboration rekindles their past alliance, promising increased opportunities and international events for golfers worldwide. The partnership signals a shared vision for a more connected global golf community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 23:15 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 23:15 IST
Golf's New Global Pathway: PGA, DP World, and Asian Tours Unite
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ireland

The PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and Asian Tour have joined forces to offer top Asian Tour members a formal pathway into global professional golf. This move extends their strategic alliance, aiming to enhance competitive opportunities for players across continents.

Notable golfer Rory McIlroy expressed approval, highlighting the benefits of international collaboration. The new partnership revives the previous co-sanctioning of events between DP World Tour and the Asian Tour, initially effective from 2016 to 2021.

The alliance supersedes the Asian Tour's earlier partnership with LIV Golf, which invested $300 million to create significant events. The new three-way collaboration is seen as a pioneering initiative to expand the reach and diversity of the sport in Asia.

TRENDING

1
Centre Launches ₹175 Crore Mission to Boost Meghalaya’s Lakadong Turmeric

Centre Launches ₹175 Crore Mission to Boost Meghalaya’s Lakadong Turmeric

Afghanistan
2
Taiwan Tests Communication Endurance in Civil Defence Drills

Taiwan Tests Communication Endurance in Civil Defence Drills

Taiwan
3
Tropical Storm Bertha Emerges Off Alabama Coast

Tropical Storm Bertha Emerges Off Alabama Coast

United States
4
Nicaragua’s Electoral Freeze: Ortega's Grip Tightens

Nicaragua’s Electoral Freeze: Ortega's Grip Tightens

Nicaragua

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Governance Has a Human Problem: Rules Can Be Safe, Fair and Still Fail Society

Green Power, Old Injustices: Colombia’s Energy Transition at a Crossroads

Before Driverless Cars Scale, Cities Need to Rewrite the Rules

Why the Future of Virology Depends on Explainable and Equitable AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026