Oil Prices Surge Amid Middle East Tensions

Oil prices saw a significant uptick of around 2% on Tuesday, reaching a five-week high amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. Concerns about potential energy supply disruptions increased after recent attacks between the U.S. and Iran, alongside a threatened naval blockade of Saudi Arabia by Yemen's Houthis.

Brent crude futures jumped $1.83, or 2.1%, to $91.05 a barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude prices climbed $1.92, or 2.3%, reaching $85.15. The market remains volatile as the possibility of further conflict raises uncertainty in the global energy landscape.

The situation in major oil transport routes such as the Red Sea and the Strait of Hormuz is precarious, with oil tankers altering courses to avoid conflict zones. Analysts warn of a protracted stalemate, leading to sustained high oil prices and disrupted energy flows, impacting global trade and supply chains.