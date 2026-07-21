U.S.-China Diplomatic Dance: Preparing for the Summit

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Manila, as preparations are underway for a potential summit between President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping. The meeting, amidst concerns of alleged Chinese meddling in U.S. elections, precedes a still-unconfirmed September visit by Xi to Washington.

A symbolic Rubio-Wang meeting serves to address ongoing tensions while stabilizing U.S.-China relations. Despite China's denial of election interference accusations, these political overtures aim to maintain a fragile truce established last October during a trade agreement.

In the backdrop, analysts remain cautious about the long-standing differences between the two superpowers, reminiscent of Cold War tensions. Rubio emphasized the importance of continuous dialogue, highlighting that powerful nations must engage constructively to sustain mutual ties.